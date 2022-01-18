Chrissy Teigen is not happy with how long her acne is taking to clear up.

The 36-year-old model shared her dissatisfaction about the “three angry little b*******” on her face that won't budge on her Instagram Story on Monday (17.01.22).

The mother-of-two - who has Luna, five, and Miles three, with 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - captioned a close-up selfie: “I had 3 angry little b******* and they're taking forever to heallll. (sic)"

Chrissy's acne complaint comes after she recently documented her eyebrow transplant with her 36.6 million followers.

The author heaped praise on the procedure, which involves putting hair from the “back of your head” to the brows to create a fuller look, after years of overplucking the facial feature as a teen.

She wrote: "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!! (sic)."

And she later gave an update on the progress in a clip showing off the new hairs that sprouted.

She captioned the video: "welcome, new brow hairs!!!! (sic)"

Many fans commented on how glowing the brunette beauty's skin was looking, with Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer asking for her skincare secrets.

Not everyone was a fan of the brow procedure, though, with the star being mocked for the move.

Responding to the haters on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article about it, she wrote: “WHY are peoples so f****** riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack. (sic)"

In a previous clip, Chrissy had said: “They look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy.”

The ‘Cravings’ writer added: “a little dark from the pencil it’s so cool to have brows again!”

She went out to issue a warning: “Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did. (sic)"