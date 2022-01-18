Kerry Katona had a late Christmas celebration with her uncle after they were separated during the festive season because of COVID-19.

The 41-year-old star's relative was forced to spend Christmas alone after Kerry and her brood were all suffering from the virus so she decided to have a late get-together.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: "Last week, I also had my Christmas dinner with my uncle. Because we all had Covid in our household, he ended up spending the day on his own.

"So we decided to have a belated one, which was lovely. I left all of my Christmas decorations up in the house and made Christmas dinner."

Kerry also explained how her eldest daughter Molly, 20, had come over to visit from Ireland but admits that having all of her children at home was driving her "bloody mad".

The former Atomic Kitten star - who also has Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, from three relationships - said: "My Molly is also over at the moment from Ireland – and it's so nice to have her back home.

"But I'm not going to lie, having five kids in the house is already driving me bloody mad!"

Elsewhere, Kerry explained her decision to ditch her vibrant purple locks – and suggested it may not be long before she changes her hair colour again.

She said: "I did really enjoy my purple hair and I'll probably look back at photos and miss it, but it's good to have a change. You know me, I like to be a bit different, so maybe by the summer I'll go for a candyfloss colour!"