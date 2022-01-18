Ben Foden has apologised to his ex-wife Una Healy for remarrying so quickly.

The 36-year-old former England rugby player was married to the The Saturdays singer, 40, from 2012 until they split in 2018.

The couple's divorce was finalised in 2019 and Ben promptly married his new partner Jackie Belanoff-Smith on the same day and admits he was very "selfish" towards his former spouse.

Ben – who shares children Aoife, nine, and Tadgh, six, with Una and daughter Farrah, 18 months, with Jackie – told OK! magazine: "Obviously, what I did was very selfish in regards to Una. I think it was a shock to her, me getting married so quickly.

"Una and I hadn't been together for a year and a half but I think what made it bad was it was such a big thing in the media and it was everywhere, so, I did owe her an apology for that and should probably have let her know a bit more about what was going on."

Ben wed Jackie within days of meeting and took to social media at the time to explain his reasoning for rushing his bride down the aisle.

He explained: "I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.

"People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?

"The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing (sic)"