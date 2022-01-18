Sheryl Underwood thinks other daytime TV shows should try to "replicate" 'The Talk'.

The 58-year-old star joined the show more than a decade ago, and she believes that rival shows could learn from the CBS programme, which revamped its panel last year following Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit.

Sheryl said: "The other shows are our colleagues, that's how I look at it. We're all in a daytime space and we're all colleagues. We're colleagues with 'The View', colleagues with 'The Real' and any other panel show that comes up.

"But the one thing that we did is we kept putting in the different ingredients until we got the right meal."

The long-running show now features Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

And Sheryl believes that 'The Talk's "diversity" is one of its biggest strengths.

She told People: "That's why it's clicking. We just got together and it's clicking in a way because it's working. I think the diversity shows here and it's not forced. That's what it is, it's not forced."

Last year, Sharon left the show after more than a decade.

The 69-year-old TV star had previously sparked controversy when she defended Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement, CBS explained at the time: "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave 'The Talk'.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

"At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."