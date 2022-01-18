Steve Harvey thinks Michael B. Jordan is a "really good guy".

The 34-year-old actor is dating Steve's 25-year-old daughter Lori, and Steve admits that he's "pulling" for Michael after he made a really good impression on his family.

But, he joked: "At the same time, I got my eye on him. I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm going to knock his a** out."

Steve, 65, discussed his daughter's high-profile romance during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', when he revealed that Michael is a good gift-giver.

He shared: "That's why I like him. That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me."

Michael was similarly generous with Steve's wife, Marjorie.

Steve said: "He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."

Meanwhile, Michael previously explained that his romance with Lori is "real enough" for them to share it with the world.

The loved-up duo decided to make their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, after months of speculation, and Michael subsequently explained why they decided to go public with their romance.

The Hollywood star said: "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.

"Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."