Cate Blanchett thinks society has become "terrified of the truth".

The 52-year-old actress plays a psychoanalyst who becomes involved with a circus mind-reader in 'Nightmare Alley', and although the film is set in the 1940s, Cate thinks its theme of deception is still relevant to the modern world.

She explained: "In today's world, facing the truth is a very dangerous, almost circus-like game. We're terrified of the truth. Somehow the notion of the truth has become politicised, and it's being used to estrange ourselves not only from each other and community from community, but from ourselves.

"I think that 'Nightmare Alley' deals with the terrifying moment when you start believing the lie, rather than living in the actual genuine scientific immutable truth."

Cate also recently starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix satire 'Don't Look Up'.

Despite working with the streaming giant, Cate remains fond of the cinema experience and she can't wait to return once the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

She told the BBC: "Personally, I miss sitting in the dark with strangers and I miss that about going to live music, to going to the theatre and to going to the cinema.

"Maybe I'm wildly optimistic, but I still hope that when things get a little more stable, I think people will crave to see things large and big in a cinema, so what looks like a disastrous situation for cinema could actually be a positive.

"Things were dicey for a lot of independent cinemas and smaller films pre-pandemic. I think it is a chance for the industry to really assess who their audience is and how they can recapture and reinvigorate that audience. More adult films like 'Nightmare Alley', it's pure cinema."