Bono still isn't fond of the name U2.

The 61-year-old star has been the band's lead singer for more than 40 years, but he's never been a fan of their moniker.

He shared: "I mean, I really don't [love the name]. But I was late into some kind of dyslexia, I didn't realise that the Beatles was a bad pun either.

"We'd thought the implications of the letter and the number, in our head, it was like, the spy plane, it was a U-boat, it was futuristic. But then as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no, I don't like that name. I still don't really like the name."

U2 are one of the best-selling bands of all time - but Bono finds it difficult to listen to some of their early music.

The singer explained that he struggles to listen to his own voice on some of their records.

Bono - who stars in the chart-topping group alongside the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen - told the 'Awards Chatter' podcast: "The band sound incredible. I just found the voice very strained and kind of not macho and my Irish macho was kind of strained by that.

"A big discovery for me was listening to the Ramones and hearing the beautiful kind of sound of Joey Ramone and realising I didn't have to be that rock and roll singer. But I only became a singer recently. Maybe it hasn't happened yet for some people's ears, and I understand that."

The band originally started out playing under the name The Hype, but they were unhappy with that moniker and so they turned to fellow musician Steve Averill for some inspiration.

The Edge explained: "He came to us with a few suggestions, one of which was U2. And of the suggestions, it wasn't that it jumped out to us as the name we were really looking for, but it was the one that we hated the least."