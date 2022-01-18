Jamie Lynn Spears remains her sister's "biggest fan".

The 30-year-old actress has recently been involved in a war of words with her older sister Britney Spears - but in spite of their differences, Jamie Lynn insists she still loves her sibling.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I love my sister. I’m her biggest fan - but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?

"I was born into this family. I didn’t choose this. It’s like, imagine, like, a big ship and I’m like just a little, like, dinghy riding in the waves like, trying to, like, f****** survive, you know? And, so that was my life was like - just survive this moment."

Earlier this month, Jamie Lynn revealed she wanted to end her feud with her sister.

The actress reached out to the chart-topping pop star in an effort to end their high-profile dispute.

Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram Story: "Britney - just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should. But you still choose to do everything on a public platform. (sic)"

She also rubbished Britney's recent suggestions that she's been making false claims about her sister in a bid to sell her new memoir.

The 'Zoey 101' star - whose new book is called 'Things I Should Have Said' - added: "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."