Lala Kent feels "disgusted" about her break-up from Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old star has accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her with "many" women and she now looks back on their romance with big regrets.

In a preview of the 'Vanderpump Rules' season nine reunion - which has been shared with E! News - Lala said: "Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should've been brought to my attention.

"The fact that this man ... he made feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

However, Lisa Vanderpump had a completely different take on their break-up, implying that Lala was being hypocritical.

She said: "Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them."

In December, Lala described Randall as the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

The TV star admitted that their acrimonious split had been a "mindf***" - especially as they have a young daughter together.

She said: "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [her ten-month-old daughter Ocean]? It is such a mindf***."

Lala ended her engagement to Randall in October amid allegations he cheated on her.

And the blonde beauty now wishes she could "turn back the clock" so she could avoid the heartache she's suffered over recent months.

Asked if anyone ever warned her about Randall, Lala replied: "I wish they f****** would have.

"I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship.

"I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."