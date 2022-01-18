Ricky Gervais thinks he'd "get cancelled halfway through" hosting the Oscars.

The 60-year-old comedian hosted the Golden Globes five times in the space of a decade, but he doesn't think he'd ever be allowed to bring his controversial sense of humour to the Oscars stage.

Asked about the possibility of hosting the glitzy awards show, Ricky replied: "They’d never let me do what I wanted. I mean, that’s why the Globes got me. They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."

The 'After Life' star would jump at the chance to host the event if he was given the creative freedom he wants - but he doesn't imagine it would ever happen.

He joked on the 'Today' show: "I’d get cancelled halfway through!"

Ricky admitted there's a small chance that it could one day happen, but he finds it difficult to imagine.

He added: "I’m already regretting saying that just in case now. Under those circumstances, yeah [there’s a chance]."

Earlier this month, Ricky explained that he wanted to turn hosting the Golden Globes into a "spectator sport".

The stand-up star admitted that he relished the opportunity to mock Hollywood's rich and famous as the show's host.

He shared: "I tried to make it a spectator sport when I did it and I did it five times over 10 years. I loved every one, I think I got better at it.

"My favourite one was the last one, mainly because the first time I did it 10 years ago, people are going: 'Why is he saying awful things to these lovely, these most important people in the world?' And the world changed, and by the fifth time they were going, 'Yeah, go on, give it to them, we're sick of them, we're sick of celebrities.'"