Britney Spears says she should've "slapped" her mother and sister "across [their] f****** faces".

The 40-year-old pop star - whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year - has taken to Instagram to vent her anger against her mom Lynne Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Alongside an image of two drinks, Britney - who dated Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows right after Justin and I broke up... I was a ghost there! I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma, sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar.

"Meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool. I’m in shock because this was never my life! (sic)"

Britney also criticised her mother, accusing her of being in a "messed up" state after her divorce.

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker revealed that she now regrets not slapping her mother across the face when she had the opportunity.

Britney - who has frequently exchanged insults with her sister over recent weeks - said in her Instagram post: "My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything!

"I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f****** faces! (sic)"