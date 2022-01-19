Joseph Baena admits it "took a little while" to form a relationship with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 24-year-old actor - whose mum is Arnold's former housekeeper Mildred Baena - has revealed they didn't bond right away, and thye weren't immediately in a position to "joke around" and "talk about anything".

Appearing on the 'Unwaxed' podcast - which is hosted by Sylvester Stallone's daughters Sophia and Sistine - he said: "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything."

Joseph explained that he was raised by his mother Mildred, and he was "always nervous" about what his famous father would think of him.

He added: "I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time'.

“Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”

And he admitted the 'Terminator' star is hands-on now and loves hearing about his "drama".

He said: "[He] always wants to hear about the drama. He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.’ "

His comments come after he recently revealed why he doesn't use his dad's surname despite following in his footsteps as an actor.

He explained: "There's a few different variables in that.

"But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Although he won't be using the 'Schwarzenegger' name, Joseph still hailed the impact his dad has had on his life and career in acting.

He added: "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot.

"So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."