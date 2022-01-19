Charisma Carpenter has called Joss Whedon a "tyrannical narcissistic boss".

The former 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' actress - who worked with the director on the hit show and its spin-off 'Angel' - has responded after he addressed allegations of toxic behaviour from herself, Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.

She wrote in a statement: "#IStandWithRayFisher The 'malevolent force' and 'bad actor in both senses' who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologize.

"I believe Gal Gadot not only understands career threats in English but also in Hebrew and Arabic. Possibly French, Spanish and Italian too."

In an interview with New York magazine, Whedon responded to her claims he created a "toxic" atmosphere on set and "abused his power" on the programme, as well as commenting on her weight when she was four months pregnant.

Reflecting on how he spoke to her after finding out she was pregnant, he told the publication: "I was not mannerly."

However, he added: "Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming.

"She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her."

And asked directly if he called the actress "fat" while she was pregnant, he replied: "I did not call her fat. Of course I didn't."

Addressing Gadot's allegations he threatened the Israeli star's career on set, he suggested there was a language barrier.

He said: "I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

In response, Gadot said: "I understood perfectly."

Meanwhile, Fisher - who plays Cyborg in 'Justice League' - accused the director and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

He described the filmmaker as "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable".

Whedon - who denied Fisher's account at the time - has described the star as "a malevolent force".

As well as claiming he cut down Cyborg's role for logistical reasons, he also hit out at the star's acting.

He added: “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

WarnerMedia previously confirmed that it had concluded its investigation into the allegations and that remedial action has been taken.

However, the company refused to elaborate on what action had been taken.