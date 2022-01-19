WhatsApp will soon issue an update which will allow users to react to messages.

The instant messaging app - which is owned an operated by Meta - will soon allow iOS users to react to messages with an emoji to express emotion in a similar vein to its sister app Facebook Messenger, and although the rection feature is not available quite yet, the ability to manage notifications for reactions is.

WhatsApp insiders WABetaInfo said: "You are now able to manage when you should receive notifications for reactions, for individual chats and groups, and which tone to play when you receive those notifications.

The statement went on to detail that while the reaction feature itself is not available just yet, but assured users of the end-to-end encrypted messaging service that it will come about "very soon."

It continued: "Unfortunately, it's still not possible to react to messages, but the fact it's possible to manage these settings suggests that message reactions - which will initially be trialled as a Beta format and only rolled out to users on Apple iPhones and iPads -will be available very soon."

Not all features trialled in Beta update make it to the regular version of the app, but users can become one of the first to receive the new update by pre-registering for the update - via the settings in their WhatsApp account.

Start by opening WhatsApp and then tap the three dots before heading to 'More Options and hit 'Linked Devices'.

Then Hit 'Multi-device beta' tap 'Join beta' to receive the update as soon as it is made available.