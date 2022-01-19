MTV has axed ‘The Hills: New Beginnings' after two seasons.

The network have not ruled out reviving the brand again in the future but have confirmed this edition of the Los Angeles-based reality TV show - a spin-off of a programme which first launched in 2006 - will no longer be made.

This news was first reported by Deadline, who wrote: “while the current iteration of the veteran reality franchise is not continuing, future new takes on the IP are possible.”

The reboot brought back many familiar faces from the original series, including Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler, along with some fresher ones such as Ashley Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Brandon Lee Thomas and Kaitlynn Carter, and showcased them dealing with the newest stage of their lives, which included parenthood and marriage.

The original series ‘The Hills’ was itself a spin-off from ‘Laguna Beach’ , another MTV reality show from creator Adam DiVello that followed the lives of a group of California teenagers and, at the time, and documented Lauren Conrad’s foray into the world of the glamorous Hollywood Hills along with her new three friends - Audrina, Heidi and Whitney - and all the dramatic ups and downs.

The renewal’s second season - which featured the return of Kristin Cavallari, a fan favourite ‘villain’ on both MTV shows - was paused and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to cast members led to “a lot of conflict.”

Brody previously revealed: “The challenging part was not being able to have other people that are in our lives on the show. It was just the cast a lot of the time, which created a lot of conflict. When you’re always around the same group of people, something’s bound to go down.”

Alex Baskin, the show’s executive producer added: “They were centrally in each other’s lives, where ordinarily during filming, the rest of their real lives continue while we’re making the show. There was no ‘rest of their real lives’ to continue, so this is really about the collision of the group. And that’s why I think that things develop quickly and intensely this season, just because the conditions forced that to happen.”