The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set up a network of 11 companies in Delaware.

The royal couple - who have children Archie, two, and Lili, seven months - together are reportedly looking to expand their business interests in the US, and they have set up their network of firms in the tax haven state.

As reported by MailOnline, companies were incorporated by Meghan's attorney Richard Genow and business manager Andrew Meyer, while they look to have been given sentimental names for the couple.

Two publishing firms are among those listed, with Peca Publishing LLC used to hold the rights to the Duchess' book 'The Bench'.

Peca is Spanish for 'freckle', and it's thought it could be a reference to the first book Meghan wrote as a child, which is called 'A face without freckles is a night without stars'.

Meanwhile, Orinoco Publishing LLC is set to get the rights to Harry's memoir.

Although there have been suggestions it was named after the river running through Colombia and Venezuela, the Daily Telegraph newspaper has reported its inspiration comes from Enya's track 'Orinoco Flow', which was one of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana's favourite songs.

Other companies registered by the couple include Hampshire LLC - where they stayed during Meghan's first pregnancy in 2019 - and Baobab Holdings LLC, which could be a reference to the Baobab tree in Africa and Australia, both of which Harry has spent time in throughout his life.

The report comes after it was revealed the Duke and Duchess' Archewell charity raised less than $50,000 in 2020 - the year it was founded - while filings revealed the foundation only opened a bank account in January last year, with while the first deposit came in February.

Earlier this month, the charity revealed its gross receipts for 2020 came to less than $50,000 (£37,000), while they spent $55,600 (£41,000) on legal fees in the same year.

However, it should be noted that sources said last year the couple were planning to properly launch the charity "when the time is right" given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.