Jessie J admitted going through a miscarriage was the "saddest, loneliest thing".

The 33-year-old singer revealed in November 2021 that had suffered a miscarriage after trying to "have a baby on [her] own" following her split from dancer Max Pham, and though it was a devastating ordeal, she's now in a better place than ever before.

She said: “So I was pregnant but not any more.

"I am probably in the happiest place I have ever been, believe it or not. My perspective on life has changed completely.

“The day it happened a man came up to me in the street. I was by myself and crying. He said, ‘I don’t know you and I don’t know what is happening with you right now but I know you should share it with other people’.

“That is why I do what I do. So to anyone who has been through that, or near someone who has, I am so sorry. There is no other way to explain it than just the saddest, loneliest thing.”

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker urged people to speak out about the low points in their lives and admitted she is thankful she can see the positives.

Speaking during an intimate show at Lafayette in London, she told the audience: “No one talks about it enough. What we talk about isn’t what really happens.

“I am grateful I was raised by two incredible people who taught me to find the blessing in the pain. I am grateful for the perspective I have. Every day we just have to live and live harder.”

Jessie praised her sister for "dropping everything" to fly to the US, where she now lives, to support her through her devastating loss.

She said: “She was with me every day when it was happening.

"She flew out to LA and I was so high on painkillers. She dropped everything and was there.”

After also suffering from vocal issues last year, the 'Domino' singer is looking forward to being back to full health and focusing on her work.

She said: “The album has been done for a year. I just need my throat, and myself and my body and my life, to fix up and look sharp.”