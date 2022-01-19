Amy Schumer "finally" feels good after undergoing various surgical procedures over the last year.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress reflected on the "journey" she's been on after having both her appendix and uterus removed due to endometriosis - a condition where tissue grows outside of the uterus - as well as undergoing liposuction treatment and admitted she's now feeling stronger than ever.

Sharing two photos of herself on a beach in a black swimsuit, Amy tagged gynecologist Dr. Tamer Seckin, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jordan Terner, and acupuncturist Vickie Lee in her Instagram post and wrote: "I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.

"@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!(sic)"

Amy also revealed on her Instagram Story that she's down to 170lbs since having surgery.

The 40-year-old star - who has two-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer - was congratulated by a number of her famous friends on her positive state of mind.

Mindy Kaling commented: "Healthy, sexy, happy, love it [heart emoji]"

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote: "Congratulations."

Last month, the 'Trainwreck' star revealed she had had cheek fillers but was getting them disolved.

She wrote: "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp.(sic)"

And in April, Amy revealed she was undergoing a coolsculpting treatment to get rid of her "double chin".

She joked in a video at the time: "I just want to say that I’m blessed with the way I look and I’m not gonna be one of those people that gets stuff done. And no offense to the women that do.

"This is not what you think. It’s not … this is just how I like to rest my head because it feels good. This is the only way I can really relax. It’s not that I’m getting my double chin addressed in a way. So don’t worry about it."