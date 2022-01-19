Tyra Banks will hear Andre Leon Talley's "spirit" forever.

The 'America's Next Top Model' star has paid tribute to the former US Vogue editor-at-large after he passed away on Tuesday (18.01.22) at White Plains Hospital aged 73, and recalled how it always felt "magical" to be around the influential fashion journalist and admitted she had learned a lot from him.

She said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': I adored Andre. Before meeting him, I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and real down-home southern comfort love. Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher - a genius historian.

"Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend…you are resting now, Dearest Andre. But your spirit, your je ne sais quoi, your iconic voice…I hear it now. And will forever. We all will."

Cynthia Erivo described Andre's death as "devastating" for the fashion industry.

She wrote: "A devastating loss for fashion today. Rest In Peace Mr Andre Leon Talley."

Billy Porter took to Instagram to share a video of Andre talking about wearing a custom Karl Lagerfeld dressing gown.

He captioned the post: ""#Legendary. RIP @andreltalley [prayer and candle emojis] (sic)"

Viola Davis shared a photo of herself with the writer.

She wrote: "RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King [heart emoji]"

Swizz Beatz also remembered Andre as a "king".

He wrote on Instagram: "The Biggest fashion Boss!!!!! We thank you for everything King [rose emoji] the one and only @andreltalley [dove emojis] you showed us the way wow this is a hard one :( My condolences to his family at this time [prayer emoji] 1 of 1 ……(sic)"

The influential fashion journalist and stylist was known for his larger-than-life personality and loud personal style.

Following stints at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, Andre quickly worked his way up the ranks at fashion bible Vogue, going from fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, to the first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.