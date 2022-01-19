The 'Wallace and Gromit' creators look set to make an open-world video game.

Aardman Animations appear to be planning for a title based on an original IP after several job listings on the studio's website revealed they are working on a game "within the 3D action-adventure genre".

An ad for a Level and Narrative Designer vacancy reads: "We’re looking for a Level/Narrative designer to help us build a mad, open world and fill it with compelling stories.

"You’ll join at the beginning of pre-production, and work with the design team to analyse the prototype we’ve created and work out how to flesh it out into a full game. We’ll be scoping out the size and structure of our world, the player journey from end to end and the way we implement and explore our core, open-ended mechanics. As a title pushes into new design space within the 3D action-adventure genre, your ability to plan and document clearly will be crucial.

"At the same time we’ll be delving into our story and working out how we can tell it in the most compelling and immersive way possible, using a range of narrative tools. You’ll own the narrative design documentation and ensure that it’s clearly communicated across the team.

"As we move into production you’ll be the link between design and narrative. You’ll create and own parts of the world from a level design perspective, but you’ll also take a major role in narrative across the game and work with the other designers to make sure we tell a cohesive and compelling story from the first moment. You’ll also work with the writers, feeding back ideas and issues as they emerge during implementation.

"As a role, this is a perfect fit for a multi-disciplinary designer who enjoys collaborating with multiple teams and championing a significant element of the title."

Aardman Animations previously co-produced video game 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' alongside DreamWorks Animation in 2005, based on iconic stop-motion characters Wallace and Gromit, an eccentric inventor - who was originally voiced by actor Peter Sallis, who died in 2017 aged 96 - and his loyal anthropomorphic pooch.