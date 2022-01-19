Abby Lee Miller is suing a hotel after a door allegedly fell on her, trapping her in her wheelchair.

The former 'Dance Moms' star is seeking at least $8.5 million from the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton following an incident at one of their hotels in Santa Monica, where she stayed for an extended period of time between March and October 2020.

Legal documents filed by the 56-year-old reality star - who has been using an electric wheelchair since 2018 due to complications from Burkitt Lymphoma that have affected her spinal chord - explained she had wheeled herself into her bathroom to wash her hands in the sink, but as she left, her back wheel got caught underneath a sliding door.

As she attempted to free the wheelchair herself, the door, which weighed more than 300lbs, fell onto her head and left shoulder, trapping Abby "for approximately six to 12 minutes."

Abby screamed for help but fellow guests didn't come to her aid, instead finding two staff members to lift the door off her.

She was taken to nearby St. John's Hospital and claimed she has been having physical therapy since the accident.

According to People magazine, the star has accused hotel staff of having "ignored" her "accessibility needs when she contacted the front desk for assistance."

She claimed in the documents that she couldn't use the laundry facilities because the room was not wheelchair accessible and her "path of travel" was blocked on a daily basis thanks to housekeeping carts being left in the hallways.

Abby is suing the hotel chain for negligence, emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment.