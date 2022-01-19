'Banjo-Kazooie' is heading to Nintendo Switch Online on Thursday (20.01.22).

The Nintendo 64 classic - which was originally released on the console in June 1998 - will be heading to the service for those who are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

A tweet on the Nintendo of America account read: "Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here!

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! #Nintendo64"

Current classic Nintendo 64 games available to play on the service include 'Super Mario 64', 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time', 'Mario Kart 64', 'Lylat Wars', 'Dr. Mario 64' and 'Mario Tennis', as well as 'Sin & Punishment'.

Last month, it was revealed 'OlliOlli World' is to be released in February 2022.

The latest addition to the Roll 7 skateboarding - which will be the first of its kind to be fully 3D - launches on Tuesday February 8th on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

In a statement, developers Roll 7 said: "Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customise your character's looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels"