'Total War: Medieval 2' is to head to iOS and Android devices later this year.

The title - which is part of the iconic 'Total War' series of strategy games - initially dropped on PC back in 2006, and gamers will soon be able to take control of a medieval faction on the move.

Feral Interactive confirmed the game will be hitting iOS and Android devices this spring.

The studio said: "Command battles with thousands of on-screen units and master the art of war using intuitive touchscreen controls.

"Outmanoeuvre your rivals on the campaign map with a redesigned user interface that puts the might of empires at your fingertips and the fate of nations in the palm of your hand.

"With in-depth tactics to master and countless countries to conquer, Total War: Medieval II’s massive replayability is about to go mobile."

According to Eurogamer, Sega is promising to release a "full game without compromise" when the game hits mobile devices.

It said: "These improvements further facilitate players' mastery of tactics and command as they manoeuvre thousands of on-screen units in their quest to conquer the mobile battlefield."

This comes after 'Rome: Total War' - the third title in the series - was released for iPhone in August 2018, and the Android version followed afterwards in December 2018.

Other titles in the series include 'Total War: Three Kingdoms', 'Total War: Warhammer', 'Total War: Warhammer II' and 'Total War: Warhammer III'

An exact date for Total War: Medieval 2's release is yet to have been announced.