Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee Nicola Peltz will reportedly wear two "fairytale" Valentino dresses at their wedding.

The 22-year-old star and his partner are expected to tie the knot on April 9 and it's said the bride won't be turning to his fashion designer mum Victoria Beckham for her special gown,

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Nicola flew to Rome with her stylish for wedding dress fittings, and has plumped for two fairytale Valentino numbers.

"Victoria Beckham designed Nicola's engagement dress, and is fully supportive of the move. A VB number is likely to pop up in the evening do."

Brooklyn will have brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, as his best men, while Nicola, 27, will turn to her brother Brad for the Chief Bridesmaid role.

It's said they'll tie the knot on her billionaire father Nelson Peltz's Florida estate with a star-studded guest including the likes of GIgi Hadid, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and Nicole Richie.

The nuptials are expected set to feature in Vogue magazine, and the couple - who started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in July 2020 - "want the entire day to be perfect".

The source added: "Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.

"Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.

"Vogue's entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has heavily wooed the pair and it looks like they will get the exclusive rights to the wedding. Vogue covered Idris Elba's wedding and it was beautifully shot, It'll be something very tasteful."

Brooklyn's dad David is expected to serve as Master of Ceremonies, while security and privacy will be paramount.

As well as two private security firms - one for each family - keeping unwanted intruders away, guests will also be asked to not take their own photographs, with a social media ban in place.