Rosie Huntington-Whiteley thinks motherhood has made her reconsider her beauty priorities.

The 34-year-old supermodel - who is pregnant with her and fiance Jason Statham's second child, a sibling for four-year-old Jack - admitted she is more "time-poor" because of the needs of her son so doesn't have the chance to try out new products anymore and often has to sacrifice either her hair or her make-up.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “When you become a parent, you become time-poor. You don’t have that time for yourself, or that ability to just go off and lock yourself in your bathroom in the middle of the day and play around with products. I certainly remember having a lot of that prior to my son being born.

"Oftentimes, I’ll have to decide: it’s 9am and I can do hair or make-up, which one is it going to be today? Usually it’s make-up because I can just throw my hair up.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also attributed becoming a mother to seeing the world in a different way and rethinking the notion of beauty.

Rosie said: “And then on an emotional level, I think you just start to see the world through your children’s eyes. You start to think about what you want to instil in them. And you think about what their impression of beauty will be, and of me as they get older. I grew up in a household where we weren’t self conscious, we were not aware of the way we looked.

"I don’t want to place a big importance on beauty and looks. But at the same time, it’s a big part of my work. It’s an interesting one that I think will continue to evolve and will be important to keep check of as I have more children.”

Rosie reflected on her first impressions of beauty - given to her by watching her mother get dolled up while growing up in the English county of Devon - and how it evolved as she entered the fashion industry.

She said: “I grew up in the countryside, on a very rustic farm in Devon, in a family where it was important to bring different things to the table; a good sense of humour and a sense of enthusiasm.

"The idea of beauty just wasn’t synonymous with that kind of lifestyle. I think my earliest beauty memories are of watching my mother get ready in the evenings. To me, she was the most glamorous person I’d ever laid eyes on. She would allow me to come and sit on the edge of her bed and watch her get ready.

"I think the thing that always struck me was the transformative nature of beauty, seeing her go from looking very rural on the farm to rolling on that lipstick, doing her hair and putting on a lovely outfit and seeing how it changed her demeanour and her confidence.

"Then I started working as a model at the age of 16, where hair and make-up are at the core of everything you do. That’s when my love began to evolve, again recognising that transformative nature of beauty, whether it was becoming a character in an editorial, or selling a certain sort of image. That was almost 20 years ago.”