Zoe Saldaña is "proud" of Britney Spears for "stepping up for herself".

The 43-year-old actress is very impressed with the way her 'Crossroads' co-star spoke out to ultimately have the conservatorship she had been under for 13 years terminated late last year and although she hasn't seen the 'Gimme More' singer for a long time, she doesn't imagine she has changed too much.

She said: "I was working with Britney Spears when Britney was the biggest thing at that time.

And she was always just a sweet and kind person. She still is. I just have a feeling that she still is.

"I'm proud of her for stepping up for herself. It's amazing...

"I was always encouraged by my mom that if you were curious about another woman, just ask advice and reach out.

"You don't have to create a competitive environment. There is enough… She's so natural and also so down-to-earth, so approachable. I remember all those things."

'Crossroads' tells the story of three childhood best friends on a road trip with a guy they have just met and Zoe admitted the subject appealed to her straight away.

She told E! News: "I was just so excited to be doing a movie like that about three friends.

"I'm one of three sisters and we are best friends. Anything to do with female bonding, sisterhood…I'm consumed by emotion immediately. I get it. It's easy for me. I yearn for it. I'm always looking for it."

The movie celebrates its 20th anniversary next month and though there is nothing planned to commemorate the milestone, Zoe would jump at the chance to reunite with Britney, Taryn Manning, and the rest of the cast.

She said: "There's been nothing but love between all three of us.

"It would be beautiful to sit down and you know, just break bread with all those awesome women and reconnect because it was a good experience."