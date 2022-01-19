Ant Anstead has "absolutely not" thought about marrying Renee Zellweger.

The 'Radford Returns' star couldn't be happier with the 'Judy' actress - who he has been dating since last summer - but insisted there is no need to "rush" into taking their relationship further.

Asked if he's ready to marry again, Ant told Us Weekly magazine: “Oh, absolutely not. I mean … what’s the rush?”

The 42-year-old star has Amelie, 18, and 15-year-old Archie with first wife Louise Anstead and two-year-old Hudson with second spouse Christina Haack but admitted he hasn't been considering the idea of having more children.

However, Ant admitted all his kids know how happy he is with the 52-year-old actress.

He said: “Nobody knows you better than your children. … They’re my kids. They’re part of my DNA.

“You can’t fake it with your kids.”

The 'For the Love of Cars' presenter described his teenage kids as his "best friends" and there is "no topic" he feels uncomfortable discussing with them.

And although the pair live mainly in the UK, Ant is proud to be "a present parent" to his kids and tries to "lean into the positive side" of co-parenting with his ex-wives.

He said: “I like being invested in my children."

Ant previously explained that he and Renee are taking their relationship "one day at a time" and want to keep their romance as private as possible.

He said: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

However, a close to the couple revealed the pair are madly in love.

The insider said: "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious.

"Renee has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself. And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."