Rob Lowe is “grateful” for everything that has happened in his life.

'The West Wing’ star struggled with addiction issues in the 1980s, but after being clean for over 31 years, he says has “no regrets” about his wild past and admitted he was ready to move on and lead a quieter family life.

The 57-year-old actor told PEOPLE magazine: "I'm happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays. Up until I turned 26, I spent all my time investing in my career.

"From 26 on, I've invested in me; my spirituality, my recovery, my marriage, my family. A lot of it has been, excuse me, f—ing hard. And no one has a perfect life... but I'm grateful for all of it."

The ‘St Elmo’s Fire’ star married make-up artist-turned-fine jewellery designer Sheryl Berkoff, 50, in 1991 after they met while working together and attributes his success in recovery to her.

Rob - who has sons Matthew, 28, and John, 26, with his spouse - said: “"I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl. Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that next to impossible.”

The ‘Wayne’s World’ star revealed the wake-up call for him getting clean was learning his grandfather had had a heart attack via a voicemail message from his mother in 1990.

He said: "I remember going into the bathroom, looking at myself in the mirror and my thought process was, 'You need to drink directly from this bottle of Cuervo Gold so you can go to sleep, so you can wake up, so you can deal with this.'

"Out of all the things that had gone on in my life, that was the thing where finally I went, 'This is no way to live.' I went to rehab 48 hours later."