‘How Met Your Father’ has paid tribute to the late Bob Saget.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off premiered on Hulu on Tuesday (18.01.22) and showrunners made sure they took the time to honour the late star, who served as narrator Ted Mosby for the original series, following his shock death earlier this month at the age of 65.

The first of the two episodes - which starred Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma and Kim Cattrall - that dropped ended the credits with a black title message that read: “In loving memory of Bob Saget”.

And executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman elaborated about their choice to honour the ‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ star, labelling him a “truly legendary human”.

In a statement, the trio said: "The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act.

"It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the 'How I Met Your Mother' family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved."

The stand-up comic was found dead in a hotel room at Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after performing a set the previous evening. No signs of “drug use or foul play” were found in the first autopsy and he was laid to rest on Friday with his ‘Full House’ co-stars in attendance.

Josh Radnor - who played the younger version of Ted Mosby on the show’s initial run - honoured his late friend with a Twitter thread.

The 47-year-old actor wrote: "Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on ‘How I Met Your Mother’. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

He continued: “ When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can't overstate how meaningful his words were."

Josh concluded: "We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos. I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."