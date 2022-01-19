Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "want to explore other things" following their split.

The 42-year-old actor and 'The Cosby Show' star Lisa - who were together for 17 years and have Lola, 14 and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, together - called it quits earlier this month but a source has claimed that they "still care deeply about each other."

The source said: "[Jason and Lisa] want to explore other things. They still care deeply about each other but they have been doing things separately for quite a while."

The source then went on to explain that while they were a "great couple", things changed between them and claimed that the pandemic had brought things to a head.

The source told PEOPLE: "They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change and goals change and they weren't the same together anymore. They have grown apart and the pandemic capped it."

It comes after Jason and Lisa - who started dating in 2005, and married in 2017 - announced that they are "parting ways in marriage" after feeling "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times".

A joint statement released on 'Game of Thrones' star Jason's Instagram account read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception...

"Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring "And so - We share our Family news - "That we are parting ways in marriage. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. "(sic)