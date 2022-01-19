Demi Lovato and Sir Elton John are amongst the nominees for the 2022 GLAAD Awards.

The 29-year-old popstar - who made the decision to drop gender pronouns in 2021 - and the 74-year-old glam rock icon have received a nod from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organisation, whose awards acknowledge celebrities and media projects that have had a positive impact on the LGBT community.

Both singers are nominated for the Outstanding Music Artist, with Demi nominated for their album 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over' and Sir Elton for his record 'The Lockdown Sessions.'

GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement: "Media can create positive change and this year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories."

The nominees are all being recognized for "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations" of LGBTQ people and issues in TV, film, music and media and is a record-breaking year for nominees with 246 across 30 categories.

Streaming giant Netflix received the most nomination- 26 in total - whilst HBO was a distant second with nine.

Other nominees include St. Vincent and Lucy Dacus, whilst film and TV shows in the running for an award include' Eternals', 'West Side Story', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Pose, Hacks', 'Yellowjackets', 'Queer Eye'.

Ellis added: "There are more nominees this year than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility, and serving as a reminder to the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community."

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on April 2 and in New York City on May 6.

The first GLAAD Media Awards event was held in 1989 and has since seen the likes of Madonna and Kylie Minogue acknowledged for their impact on the gay community.

A full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

'Eternals' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie' (Amazon Studios)

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (Netflix)

'tick, tick… BOOM!' (Netflix)

'West Side Story' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

'Breaking Fast' (Vertical Entertainment)

'Gossamer Folds' (Indican Pictures)

'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson' (Wolfe Video)

'Parallel Mothers' (Sony Pictures Classics)

'Plan B' (Hulu)

'Port Authority' (Momentum Pictures)

'Shiva Baby' (Utopia)

'Swan Song' (Magnolia Pictures)

'Tu Me Manques' (Dark Star Pictures)

'Twilight’s Kiss' (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu)

“Cured” Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

“Pier Kids” POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series

'4400' (The CW)

'Chucky' (Syfy/USA Network)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'Harlem' (Prime Video)

'The Long Call' (BritBox)

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (HBO Max)

'Sort Of' (HBO Max)

'With Love' (Prime Video)

'Y: The Last Man' (FX)

'Yellowjackets' (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

'Dopesick' (Hulu)

'Halston' (Netflix)

'It’s a Sin' (HBO Max)

'Little Birds' (Starz)

'Love Life' (HBO Max)

'Master of None Presents: Moments in Love' (Netflix)

'Rurangi (Hulu)

'Station Eleven' (HBO Max)

'Vigil ('Peacock)

'The White Lotus' (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

'12 Dates of Christmas' (HBO Max)

'Dancing with the Stars' (ABC)

'Family Karma' (Bravo)

'I Am Jazz' (TLC)

'Legendary' (HBO Max)

'MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock' (MTV)

'Queer Eye' (Netflix)

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' (VH1)

'The Voice' (NBC)

'We’re Here' (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Berry Bounty Banquet” 'Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City' (YouTube Kids

'City of Ghosts' (Netflix)

“Family Day” 'Sesame Street' (HBO Max)

“Gonzo-rella” 'Muppet Babies' (Disney Junior)

“Joie de Jonathan” 'Fancy Nancy' (Disney Junior)

'Ridley Jones' (Netflix

'Rugrats' (Paramount+)

'Summer Camp Islan'd (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

'We The People '(Netflix)

“Whatever Floats Your Float” 'Madagascar: A Little Wild' (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

'Amphibia' (Disney Channel)

'Centaurworld' (Netflix)

'“Claudia and the Sad Goodbye”' The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

'Diary of a Future President' (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

'“Manlee Men” Danger Force '(Nickelodeon)

'The Owl House' (Disney Channel)

'Power Rangers: Dino Fury' (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, 'In These Silent Days' (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

Brockhampton, 'Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine' (RCA Records/Question Everything)

Demi Lovato, 'Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over' (Island Records)

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)

Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)

Kaytranada, 'Intimidated' (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings) Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arlo Parks, 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, 'The Interlude' (SinceThe80s/Motown Records)

girl in red, 'if i could make it go quiet' (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, 'Pluto' (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, 'Jubilee '(Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, 'in defense of my own happiness' (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, 'Prelude' (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lily Rose, 'Stronger Than I Am' (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, ''There Will Be Tears' (Vincint Cannady)