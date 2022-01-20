Hilary Duff can '100 per cent relate' to Britney Spears.

The 34-year-old actress - who shot to fame playing the title role on Disney sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire’ in the early 2000s - "feels" for pop star Britney, who was locked in a conservatorship for 13 years following her infamous breakdown back in 2007.

She said: "I 100 per cent relate to and feel for Britney. It was so unfair what we all did to her. Halsey shaves her head and it’s celebrated. Britney Spears shaved her head a long time ago, and it was like, ‘She’s gone mental! Check her into the institution.’”

The former child star then went on to explain that she wanted to be seen as "a person outside" of her Lizzie McGuire character, and admitted that while she was "playing herself" when she took on the role of the angsty teen, as she got older, she wanted to break away from the character because it hindered her prospects for other roles.

She said: "I think I was just playing myself. And I really related to that girl. She was me, and I was her, and that was that. [Directors would say] 'Oh, she’s too famous. She’s too sweet. We know her as Lizzie McGuire'. I'm like, ‘Why are you giving me the call back then? Don’t f****** waste my time. I’m driving to Venice for this s**t!’ I was like, ‘I’m me! I’m Hilary, not that person. That’s a made-up person. It was a desire to be seen as a person outside of a character. By the time I was 18, I was like, ‘If I hear that name [Lizzie McGuire] one more time!"