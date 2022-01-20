Chris Daughtry has revealed the cause of his stepdaughter's death.

The 42-year-old singer - whose stepdaughter Hannah was found dead in November 2021 at the age of 25 - has, along with his family, shared that her death was ruled as a suicide.

In a statement, the Daughtry family said: "Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail."

The family claimed that Hannah died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPL, which went on to discuss Hannah's struggles which saw her being "shot in the face" in 2018, shortly after her biological father committed suicide.

The statement continued: "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her ... We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

Chris - who has been married to Hannah's mother Deanna since 2000 - said he was "devastated and heartbroken" by Hannah's death.

He wrote on Instahgram: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. "I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply (sic)."