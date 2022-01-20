Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are "still attempting" to work on their marriage, a source has claimed.

The 48-year-old actress has been married to reality star Dean since 2006 and has five children with him but although the couple are said to be going through a "rough patch", they are trying to work on their marriage for "the sake of the kids."

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Tori and Dean are still going through a rough patch and a tough space. It's been difficult for them. Things aren't great between them, but they are still attempting to work things out for the sake of their kids."

The news comes just weeks after '90210' star Tori spent New Year's Eve without Dean and posted photos of only herself and their children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four.

At the time, Dean explained that his absence from the photos was due to an illness he claimed to be suffering from.

He said on Instagram: "Hey everyone. Happy, happy new year. I am sick as a dog with pneumonia but I am not going to let that dampen my spirits!"

What's more, Dean was also missing from the family's Christmas card photo and a source claimed back in November that while the couple do things "for the sake of the kids", the pair were now sleeping in separate rooms.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."