Danielle Panabaker is pregnant.

The 'Flash' star - who is best known for portraying Caitlin Snow/ Killer Frost in The CW show - is expecting her second child with husband Hayes Robbins, after the couple welcomed their first kid into the world in April 2020.

She wrote on Instagram: "Can’t keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!"

The star then posted a picture of herself holding onto her baby bump.

'Supergirl' actress Bitsie Tulloch was among the many stars to congratulate Danielle and Hayes.

She wrote: "Awwww yay it’s finally public! Wooohooooo baby number twooooooo (sic)"

'The Good Doctor' star Fiona Gubelmann commented: "Congratulations"

In April 2020, Danielle took to social media to announce she had given birth to her and Hayes' first child together, and she admitted it was an "indescribable feeling" holding their little one in her arms.

She wrote at the time: "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home (sic)"

Several stars congratulated the couple, including her 'The Flash' co-stars Danielle Nicolet and Shantel VanSanten.

Danielle wrote on Instagram: "So happy for you, and can't wait until we can all be in the same room together! (sic)"

Shantel shared: "CONGRATS (sic)"

Alison Brie wrote: "Congratulations!! Much love to the whole family! (sic)"

Danielle had shared a picture of her baby bump just five days beforehand, when she encouraged others to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted: "#IStayHomeFor my grandparents and my family, for the healthcare workers who can't and fearlessly save lives (sic)"