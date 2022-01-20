Bob Saget's widow has praised the late star as the "best man" she's ever known, in her first TV interview since his death.

Kelly Rizzo fought back the tears as she remembered her late husband, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9th aged 65, as someone who "enjoyed life", and says everyone "knew and loved" the 'Full House' star.

Speaking to 'Today', she said: "He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good.

"I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts.

"Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘Just treat everybody with kindness,' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be.

"He always was just so kind and loving to everybody.

"He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life."

Kelly also remembered Bob - who was laid to rest last weekend - as a "kind and wonderful" man following his shock passing.

She added: "He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it.

"And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.' "

Last weekend, Kelly admitted she feels "robbed of time" following Bob's death.

The 'Eat Travel Rock' blogger - who met the late star in 2015 and married him three years later - wrote on Instagram: "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you. (sic)"

Kelly has "no regrets" about their relationship and is grateful she and Bob - who has three adult daughters from his marriage to Sherri Kramer - were always open about their feelings for one another.

She added: "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."