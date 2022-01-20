Logitech is offering online creators a "once-in-a-lifetime" prize.

The tech firm's brand extension Logitech for Creators' Up Next fund has announced a competition for budding live-streamers to win £30,000 to help them get noticed online.

To enter, creators simply need to post a 60-second clip of themselves on Instagram or Twitter using one of the brand's Blue Microphones.

As well as the cash prize, the winner will benefit from a full creator studio kitted out with the very best Logitech for Creator's products, and be mentored by a "well-known creator".

The competition comes as a survey found that 60 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds would give up their current career to become a full-time creator if they could.

According to data, former 'Love Island' star Dr Alex George, pop megastar Billie Eilish and YouTuber-turned-rapper KSI are the UK's top online creators.

Hannah Smith, Marketing Manager at Logitech for Creators UK said: "Logitech for Creators puts creators at the heart of everything we do. Up Next gives the winning creator the tools to build their career to create high-quality, professional content, creator-to-creator mentorship, and financial support.

"Content creators are shaping culture more than ever and increasingly people have the desire to have their voices and creativity heard. It takes incredible skill and passion to unlock a mass audience. There's a lot of time, effort and high-tech products that go into finding and developing techniques to cut through the noise – we think this fund is the ideal way to support an aspiring creator.

"It's important that anyone who wants to make being a content creator a reality – and there are lots of them by the looks of the results – has the right tools to get them started, it will really help them stand out from the crowd if their content is of a high-quality."

To apply, post an up to 60 second video on Instagram or Twitter using @bluemicrophones and #UpNextCreator OR upload at www.logitechforcreators.co.uk and tell us why you should receive this once in a lifetime prize to establish yourself as the UK's next big streamer.