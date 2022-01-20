Tiffany Haddish says she is not ready to adopt "right now".

The Emmy-winning star - who was arrested on DUI charges on 14 January in Georgia after authorities answered a call about a driver asleep at the wheel - has revealed she is holding off welcoming a child into her life until late 2022, early 2023.

Tiffany was recently in Africa and claimed "people were trying to give me their kids".

She said: "I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids. I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.'"

When asked on E!'s Daily Pop when she will be adopting, she said: "Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year."

The ‘Tuca and Bertie’ star - who herself was fostered as a child - completed a parenting course last year and has been weighing up her options.

The 41-year-old comic said in June: “I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

The ‘Girls Trip’ star initially wanted to foster a child but was convinced due to reaching “a certain level of success” to arrange a more permanent option.

Tiffany continued: "I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I'm at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it's probably best to just adopt, and I'm on that process now. I want to get somebody that's five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in ... get them ready for the big, bad world. That's what I want to do."

Tiffany has spoken previously about her desire to adopt a child aged five and above.