Kieran Hayler is being questioned by police over historic rape allegations.

Katie Price's ex-husband - who has Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with the former glamour model - has agreed to co-operate with police and answer questions relating to three alleged incidents from 2016, involving an unnamed woman known to the pair during their marriage, The Sun reports.

It's claimed the allegations were brought to the attention of police by Katie, 43.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “We are investigating a report that in 2016 a woman was raped by an adult male known to her at a location in West Sussex.

“No arrest has been made. The woman is receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Kieran, 34, has profusely denied the claims made against him and wishes to clear his name.

His representative told the newspaper: “Kieran is very saddened by these false allegations, and is happy to fully assist the police and co-operate fully to ensure he is quickly vindicated.

“But he is keen not to get into a public dispute and would prefer to rectify this matter with the police as quickly and calmly as possible, and continue to focus on his own life and future.

“Police have been in touch with Kieran regarding an allegation from 2016, which is believed to have been made by Katie.

“It relates to someone they knew while they were married. Kieran is co-operating and insists he has done nothing wrong — but he's happy to speak to the cops about it. He just wants to move on from his marriage to Katie.”

The pair tied the knot in 2013 and split in 2018 after Katie accused Kieran of cheating on her.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kieran said Katie "should be in prison".

Last month, the 'Mucky Mansion' star was given a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service, while she has been ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions and her driving ban has been extended for two years after admitting she had driven her car after drinking vodka and taking cocaine in September.

Katie - who was previously been banned from driving for six months - had had her sentencing delayed while in rehab at The Priory, which the judge admitted had stopped her from being jailed, and her third husband slammed his former spouse for exploiting a "loophole".

He said at the time: “I was shocked about the drugs and the drinking, of course.

“At least she admitted it and she came clean, but from the outside the sentence does seem lenient to me.

“I don’t know if that’s because she is famous but I understand why people say it. Really it is because of the loophole.

I know people have been to prison for less.... She should be going to prison.”