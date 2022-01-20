Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba "bickered" like brother and sister on the set of 'Dark Angel'.

The 43-year-old actor has claimed he was "picked on" by his co-star - who rose to prominence after landing the role of Max Guevara in 2000s sci-fi series - because he was the "pretty boy".

Speaking on the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, Jensen recalled: “I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead."

He continued: "It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.’”

Jensen and Jessica weren't always at loggerheads, as while filming the show, the 40-year-old actress was there for the 'Supernatural' star when he found out his grandfather had died.

He remembered: “My grandfather died while I was shooting it and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour.

“So it was that kind of a relationship. If she walked in, we’d be all hugs, but she didn’t make it easy on me.”

However, in the end, the pair formed a “mutual respect” for each other, and Jensen - who played Alec - has a lot of love for the Honest Company founder.

He added: “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said.

“She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship and that was … causing some undue stress, I believe.”

Jessica was famously in a relationship with their co-star Michael Weatherly (Logan Cale) in 2000 when she was 19 and he was 32, and the pair were engaged briefly but went their separate ways in 2003.

And the 'Fantastic Four' star later admitted she regretted the romance.

She said: “I don’t know [why I got engaged]. I was a virgin. He was 12 years older than me. I thought he knew better. My parents weren’t happy.”