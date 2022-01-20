Sony is expecting Microsoft to "continue to ensure" titles developed by Activision Blizzard remain on multiple platforms.

The team behind the X Box recently announced their plans to buy Activision in a deal worth almost $70bn and PlayStation creators Microsoft hope that they will honour existing "contractual agreements" by making sure titles such as 'Call of Duty' remain on a range of platforms.

A spokesperson for Sony told The Wall Street Journal: "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform."

It comes after Microsoft boss Phil Spencer previously insisted that the intention behind his company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was never to "pull communities away" from Sony platforms and will remain "committed" to that assertion.

He told Bloomberg: "I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remained committed to that."

His sentiments were echoed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who - once Microsoft had closed in on the deal worth $68.7bn (£50.5bn_ - claimed that the aim was to keep games "safe, inclusive and accessible to all", whilst also venturing further into the prospect of Cloud Gaming.

Ina statement, he said: "We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.. The fantastic franchises across Activision Blizzard will also accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, allowing more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices you already own. Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward."