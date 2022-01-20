Rob Lowe laughed about claims his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught Gwyneth Paltrow how to give oral sex.

The ‘St Elmo's Fire’ star joked - while making an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ - about the revelation the 48-year-old Academy Award winner made about his 60-year-old wife, a former makeup artist who now designs fine jewellery, on his podcast, ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’.

The 57-year-old actor told host Jimmy Kimmel: “Here's the thing: The good news is my wife doesn't watch anything I do so she won't be watching this, so I can say it. When Gwyneth was a little, precocious 18 year old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner was working on. Gwyneth came to visit and Sheryl would give her cigarettes and they'd go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is.

"And, apparently, Gwyneth told me on the podcast, I had no idea but I must thank her, that my wife taught Gwyneth how to— how should we say this on network television? It's your show..."

The 54-year-old comic replied: “"I think 'perform oral sex' would be the way to go. Which is a very nice thing for her to do."

Turning to face the camera to give a shout out to the ‘Iron Man’ star’s ex-husband Chris Martin and current spouse Brad Falchuk, Rob quipped: "Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you're welcome!"

The Goop founder’s comments were made back in July 2020 as she revealed that Sheryl taught her “how to give a blow***” back when she was a young adult.

Gwyneth said: “I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16. She was doing my mom's makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her."

The ‘Sliding Doors’ star revealed that she “worshipped” Sheryl for numerous reasons, such as how she was romantically involved with Keanu Reeves.

She continued: "First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool and she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff.

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time. She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?

"It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual. She just made me feel so free.”