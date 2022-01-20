Jason Isaacs will not criticise JK Rowling for her comments on transgender people.

The 'Harry Potter' author first came under fire for a Twitter post slamming an article for using the phrase "people who menstruate" rather than "women" and her other views on biological sex and women's rights, but Jason will not join his fellow wizardry stars by speaking out against the writer as she has done a lot to make "the world a better place".

The 58-year-old actor – who played Lucius Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series – told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "There's a bunch of stuff about Jo (Rowling). I play complicated people. I'm interested in complicated people. I don't want to get drawn into trans issues, talking about them, because it's such an extraordinary minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas."

Jason continued: "But one of the things that people should know about her too – not as a counter-argument – is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, through her charity Lumos. And that is unequivocally good."

'Harry Potter' cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson spoke out against Rowling's comments but Jason says they are aware of the good the author has done through her charity.

The 'Mass' actor said: "Many of us 'Harry Potter' actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do. So for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front – or back – without a conversation with her, which I've not managed to have yet."