Robert Pattinson was “so into” Kristen Stewart he fell off the bed while auditioning for ‘Twilight’.

Catherine Hardwicke, the 2008 movie’s director, claims that the ‘Batman’ star - who played vampire Edward Cullen - had such amazing chemistry with Kristen - who starred opposite him as his human love interest Bella Swan – that he fell off the bed for the initial audition for the first instalment of the film series based on the tween books by Stephenie Meyer.

The 66-year-old movie maker told the ‘Big Hit Show’ podcast: “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor. Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed — the kissing scene. Rob was so into it, he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera.”

The ‘Thirteen’ director was so impressed with the pair’s rapport that she felt the need to point out that if life was to imitate art it would be illegal -as Rob was then 21 and Kristen was 17 - due to their ages.

Catherine said: “At the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things so I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual …’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’”

The two, now 35 and 31 respectively, did go on to date in real life but called it temporarily quits in 2012 - after Kristen was caught cheating with her ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ director, Rupert Sanders - and finally split in 2013.

In 2019, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star reflected on the scrutiny their relationship experienced.

Kristen - who is now engaged to Dylan Meyer while Rob is linked to Suki Waterhouse -said: “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by so much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”