Paris Hilton thinks Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are "so cute together".

The 40-year-old reality star has weighed in on her old friend's relationship with the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, and she thinks admitted a good sense of humour can help with finding the spark.

She told Access: "I'm so happy to see her happy. She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they're just so cute together.

'Funny guys are awesome 'cause they just always make you laugh and put you in a good move. It's just good vibes, so it's really cute.'

Paris got tied the knot with Carter Reum in November, and the following month she took to social media to gush over being married to her "best friend".

She wrote on Twitter: "Happy #25thMonthiversary my love! Traveling the world with you for our Honeymoon has been a dream come true. [dizzy emoji] I’m so grateful to be married to my best friend. [sparkles and heart emojis] I can’t wait for this next chapter and all the new memories that await us both. [aeroplane, sunset and heart emojis] #HiltonReumForever (sic)"

And the socialite had previously admitted she's "never been happier" in her life, as she loved spending time in lockdown with Carter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the time, she said: "I’m loving it. I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m at home finally with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing. My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades.

"Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone. But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home."

Paris also revealed she was looking forward to having kids after getting married.

The TV star shared: "I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before."