Goldie Hawn had her first date with Kurt Russell at the Playboy Club.

The ‘Private Benjamin’ star revealed she spent a “romantic” evening with her partner - whom she starred with on ‘The One and Only, Genuine Original Family Band’ - on their “awesome first date” as they learned how to dance for the 1968 musical flick.

On Wednesday's episode (19.01.22) of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna', the 76-year-old actress said: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

The couple officially started dating on Valentine’s Day in 1983, and have been together ever since.

In 2015, the ‘First Wives’ Club’ star explained why she and the 70-year-old actor - who have son Wyatt, 35, together - have never tied the knot after being together for so long, and being through so much, including the ‘Tango & Cash’ star taking an active role in raising her children Kate Hudson, 42, and Oliver Hudson, 45.

Goldie said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.”

She added: "If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

The Academy Award-winner has been married twice before - to dancer Gus Trikonis and musician Bill Hudson, the father of Kate and Oliver - while Kurt was has son Boston, 41, with his ex-wife Season Hubley.