Jeannie Mai has named her baby Monaco.

The ‘Real’ co-host and her husband Jeezy welcomed their baby – whose sex they haven’t confirmed – into the world earlier this month and in a video tour of the tot’s nursery, the 43-year-old star explained the youngster was originally going to get a J name, but she and her husband ultimately decided to choose a more personal moniker, which pays homage to the place where they solidified their relationship.

Showing a photo of a bridge in the room, Jeannie told viewers of the clip on her ‘Hello Hunnay’ YouTube channel how she and Jeezy had spent three hours talking while she walked over the bridge during a solo trip.

She added: “This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco.”

Jeannie then showed off a wall decal bearing her baby’s name and added: “That’s really the theme of the nursery, what Monaco is about. Family, moments, travelling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life, that brought Monaco here.”

The gender-neutral room also boasts photos from the couple’s wedding, their pregnancy announcement photo, a globe, some “hand-me-down” furniture and a giant giraffe.

In November, the presenter told how she and Jeezy had decided not to find out the baby’s gender and insisted it didn’t matter when it came to planning for their new arrival.

She said: “I don't want to because I realised, how many surprises do you actually have in life? This is the ultimate one.

"I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband. So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."