John Mayer paid for a private plane to bring Bob Saget’s body home to California.

The ‘Gravity’ hitmaker was left devastated when his friend was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on 9 January following a stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville the previous evening, but has proven to be a huge source of support to the ‘Full House’ star’s widow, Kelly Rizzo.

According to Showbiz 411, John arranged the plane and covered the costs of retrieving the actor’s body from Florida and having it transported back to California ahead of his funeral last week.

And that’s not all because John has kindly organised the sale of a hoodie to raise money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to Bob’s heart after his sister Gay died from the disease in 1996.

Showing off the hoodie, which features Bob’s name and a floral motif on the front, and the charity’s logo on the back, the ‘New Light’ singer wrote on Instagram: "Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart.

"That's why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It's available now. All proceeds go to @srfcure, link is in bio."

Last week, Jon and comedian Jeff Ross went live on Instagram and revealed they had gone to pick up Bob’s car from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ narrator had left the vehicle before flying to Florida.

The 44-year-old singer, who was behind the wheel of the car, emotionally said in the video: “I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was.

"The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.' "