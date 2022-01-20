Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed Britney Spears’ social media attacks on her have sparked “death threats”.

The former ‘Zoey 101’ star’s lawyers have hit back at the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker’s decision to send a cease-and-desist letter over her promotional interviews for her memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ and questioned how the 40-year-old pop star can claim to be taking “the high road” when she continues to share inflammatory comments on Instagram.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, criticised Britney for creating an unsafe environment for her sister and her children, highlighting recent posts on the ‘Circus’ singer’s Instagram account that claimed she should have “slapped” her sibling and their mother “right across your f****** faces” and “whipped [Jamie Lynn’s] a*s”.

The note stated: “In your Letter you state that Britney is going to take the ‘high road.’

“As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence.

“To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bull[y]ing which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”

The lawyer also noted the letter had been issued before Britney and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had even read the book and claimed it “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.”

It went on to slam the ‘Sometimes’ singer’s accusation that Jamie Lynn had “no right to tell her story” because the 30-year-old star is also “a member of the Spears family” and has “suffered through her own experiences and her own trauma”.

Jamie Lynn’s lawyer insisted his client “wanted nothing more than to help her sister” and portrayed Britney in the book as a “kind, supportive and a protective sister”.

In her letter earlier this week, Britney’s team asked Jamie Lynn to stop discussing her life and struggles when giving interviews to promote the memoir and claimed the book featured “misleading and outrageous claims” about the ‘Gimme More’ singer.

The letter said in part: “Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.

“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘When they go low, we go high.' And to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being.

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.

"If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”