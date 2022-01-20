Joshua Jackson is to star in the upcoming 'Fatal Attraction' TV series.

The 'Affair' actor is set to star as Dan Gallagher opposite Lizzy Caplan as his spurned former fling in Paramount+'s reimagining of the classic 1980s movie thriller, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close as his obsessive lover.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement: "Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage.

"He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham has written the TV series based on a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, and she will also serve as showrunner. Both writers will also executive produce alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Joshua became a household name after playing Pacey Witter in teen drama series 'Dawson's Creek' - which ran from 1998 to 2003 - but the actor recently admitted he thinks it's unlikely there will ever be a reunion.

He said: I think because the 'Friends' cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it’s less jarring to see them now."

The show followed a group of high school friends through to early adulthood and Joshua believes it would "shock" fans to see himself and co-stars James Van Der Beek, 44, Katie Holmes, 42, and 40-year-old Michelle Williams looking so much older now.

He added: "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people. Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair."